Skegness is set to be in the pink this weekend with the arrival of Barbie on the big screen.

Billed as the movie of the summer, the Hollywood flick comes to the Tower Cinema for the UK release on Friday – with first showings at 4pm and 7.30pm.

It’s a rom-com twist on the iconic toy line by Mattel, featuring all of the favourite childhood dolls from blonde bombshell Barbie, her toyboy Ken and possibly her younger sister Skipper too!

The story unfolds as Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.

Barbie is coming to the Tower Cinema in Skegness on Friday - and customers are being encouraged to wear pink!

However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie has stepped up to play the iconic character, and has joined forces with one of the biggest and best line-ups of stars in recent years, including Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa and Ncuti Gatwa.

Will Ferrel as Mattel Boss proves himself to be the film's villain as he tries to capture Barbie.

The film is already getting rave reviews, with The Guardian stating Ryan Gosling is ‘plastic fantastic in ragged doll comedy’

Empire described Barbie as "painfully funny", while the Independent described the movie as "joyous from minute to minute".

The Tower Cinema is going all out to welcome Barbie fans – and are encouraging customers to wear pink!