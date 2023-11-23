Skegness set to light up for Christmas at festive market and switch-on

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Skegness – and if you still have gifts to buy there are plenty of opportunites coming for some festive shopping.

The new Skegness Carnival Committee have been busy preparing for the annual Christmas Market, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26.

This year the stalls will be in the parking bays along Lumley Avenue between the banks from 10am – 4pm to save costs associated with closing the road.

Organisers Janet Boultby and Caroline Miller believe this will be a popular decision as it will reduce disruption for other shoppers.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry sat in the Hildreds Centre, Skegness.

They said: “Everything is going well, all pitches are sold and we are looking forward to a busy weekend with a variety of stalls.

"As well as stalls there will be entertainment to add to the festive spirit.

"We have Stagedoor productions performing on the Saturday at 10am and the Marks and Spencer’s Choir at 1pm.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone and sharing Christmas joy.”

The Hildreds Shopping Centre Christmas ‘switch-on’ also takes place on Saturday, November 25.

Teams at the Hildreds say they have been busy in the background building, carving, painting and sprinkling their stunning displays with Pixie dust in time for the visit of Santa in his giant sleigh to the centre.

There will be a free Neverland themed grotto from 11am to 4 pm then every Saturday throughout December between 11am - 3pm to celebrate Neverland Theatre’s Panto production of Peter Pan (tickets on sale at Neverland Theatre box office now).

The actual switch-on of the Skegness Town Council Christmas tree and street lights is taking a slightly different format than previous years.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry said: “It is something we didn’t want to lose so we joined up with the Hildreds to make sure there is a swtch-on.”

The Mayor will switch on the lights on the Christmas tree provided by Skegness Town Council at 4pm. The switch-on will be followed by a fireworks display from the top of the Hive on the seafront, provided by Taj Bola.

Skegness Silver Band will also be providing some festive music.

Other Christmas markets taking place in the district include:

Alford Christmas Extravaganza (run by Alford Town Promotions). Saturday. November 25 from 12noon.

Wainfleet All Saints Christmas Market (run by Wainfleet All Saints Town Council), Saturday, November 25. There is a Christmas Tree Festival in the Methodist Church (also on Friday) and Festive Fabuloso will also be in town.

Spilsby Christmas Market (run by Spilsby Events), Saturday December 2.

Horncastle Christmas Market (run by Horncastle Festivals), Sunday, December 10..

Louth BIG Christmas Market (run by Louth Independent Traders), Sunday, December 3

Louth Winter Sunday Market (run by East Lindsey District Council), Sunday, December 17.

Mablethorpe Christmas Artisan Craft Market (run by Mablethorpe Town Council/Coastal Community Challenge), Saturday, December 9, from 12noon.