Skegness set to receive £20 million investment fund to regenerate the town

Councillors have unanimously voted to approve a £20 investment fund to regenerate Skegness – and will now ask the public how they want the cash to be spent.

The money will provide the town with an additional £2 million every year for 10 years – and is part of the ‘left behind towns’ initiative originally announced under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The commitment as been honoured by the current Labour government, with Spalding also receiving funding as part of the government’s renamed ‘Plan for Neighbourhoods’.

Members voted to approve the funding this week at an East Lindsey District Council executive meeting on Wednesday, July 2. The district council will now run a public consultation to ask people what they think the money should be used for.

Coun Martin Foster (Con) said: “This investment that was put forward this evening will make a significant difference to the area. We have now put it to consultation for the public to have their say.”

Coun Thomas Ashton (Con) said: “It’s really good to see the project has survived a change of government.”

The portfolio holder for the coastal economy at East Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve Kirk (Con), explained how the funding will work. He said: “It was announced in the previous government as it is headlined as £20 million. That’s £2 million every year for ten years.

“That’s what it was but the new government came along and thankfully they’ve honoured that commitment, so Skegness now has it.

“We now have the space until November to consult with the people of Skegness to get a really good understanding of what’s important to them so we can put this plan together and deliver it to government and hopefully agree to fund it for us.”

East Lindsey District Council said details of the consultation will be made available to the public shortly.