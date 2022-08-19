SKEGNESS STANDARD READER PICTURE: A bee's eye view of a paper daisy
For this week’s Reader Picture, we approached Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens to ask whether we could feature one its paper daisy photographs.
These were taken by Astrid Gatenby, facilities and support services coordinator at the National Trust property.
The photographs – shared via the estate’s social media platforms – were taken close-up and at right angles to the petals, making them look like brightly coloured orbs.
Astrid said: "Paper daisies have petals that have a texture just like paper and make great dried flowers.”
