SKEGNESS STANDARD READER PICTURE: A dog walks into a bar ...
What have you been doing to beat the heat during this summer’s record-breaking temperatures?
Here we see Reader Picture regular Charlie, the Lhasa Apso, keeping hydrated at Skegness’ Hildreds shopping centre.
Charlie is owned by Sarah Worthington, of Skegness, and has made numerous appearances in the Skegness Standard, including winning its Star Pet of 2013 competition.
On the day of this photograph, Charlie opted for Pugweiser.
His other options were San Mongrel and Carlsbark.
