SKEGNESS STANDARD READER PICTURE: A dog walks into a bar ...

Looking back on a particularly hot summer ...

Here we see Reader Picture regular Charlie, the Lhasa Apso, keeping hydrated at Skegness’ Hildreds shopping centre.

Charlie is owned by Sarah Worthington, of Skegness, and has made numerous appearances in the Skegness Standard, including winning its Star Pet of 2013 competition.

On the day of this photograph, Charlie opted for Pugweiser.

His other options were San Mongrel and Carlsbark.

If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can email it to [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard