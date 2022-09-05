SKEGNESS STANDARD READER PICTURE: Getting that Serengeti feeling
Our latest Reader Picture was shared with the Skegness Standard by Paul Johnson, of Horncastle.
It shows two roe deer at Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, near Skegness.
“It looks like the Serengeti at the moment!” Paul said.
Roe deer are the UK’s most common native deer.
There are thought to be about 500,000 in total – 150,000 in England and 350,000 in Scotland.
They are identifiable by their short antlers and lack of tail.
Something appears to have caught the attention of the two on show here. What could it be?
If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can email it to [email protected] or added it to the pinned Reader Picture post at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard. Photos appear in print and at www.lincolnshireworld.com