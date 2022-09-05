SKEGNESS STANDARD READER PICTURE: Getting that Serengeti feeling

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you got a picture you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture?

It shows two roe deer at Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, near Skegness.

“It looks like the Serengeti at the moment!” Paul said.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roe deer are the UK’s most common native deer.

The picture in full.

There are thought to be about 500,000 in total – 150,000 in England and 350,000 in Scotland.

They are identifiable by their short antlers and lack of tail.

Something appears to have caught the attention of the two on show here. What could it be?