SKEGNESS STANDARD READER PICTURE: Setting sun lights up big wheel

Our latest Reader Picture.

This week’s Reader Picture was shared with The Standard by Kerry Marie.

It shows the big wheel at Ingoldmells Beach at sunset.

The structure is catching the last rays of sunshine of the day (and maybe some of the first if those clouds in the background are any indication as to what the weather has been like since dawn).

We like how the wheel stands out against the clouds behind it, almost as though it is glowing – an effect that could only be achieved when the sun is low and with the right type of clouds as a backdrop.