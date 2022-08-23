SKEGNESS STANDARD READER PICTURE: Sky and sand turn orange
This week’s Reader Picture was shared with The Standard by John Bright.
There is much to admire in this shot of the sun rising off the Skegness coast.
We were immediately struck by the vivid colours on show. Orange is located opposite to blue on the colour wheel, creating striking contrasts when the two are combined.
The wet shoreline means we are treated to a second helping of those impressive tones, with the beach looking more like the sky than the ground.
The cloudscape is unusual and has picked up a glowing effect thanks to the sun being behind it. There also appears to be rain falling from it, which gives it some extra character.
What’s more, there is a group of three onlookers, neatly adding balance to the picture. As an added bonus, they are also reflected in the sand.
If you have a photo you would like featured as a Reader Picture, you can send it to [email protected] or post it at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard