Skegness Summer Continental Market returns to the resort today and is already causing a stir with some local businesses.

The four-day market by RR Events features foods and crafts from around the world and is closing one side of Lumley Road from the Hildreds Centre up to the Clock Tower.

Organisers say: “We are excited to announce our return to Skegness. Our Continental stalls will be lining along Lumley Road, Skegness town centre.

“Expect to find tasty foods and crafts from around the world and local artisan traders.”

Last year’s event was one of the last ones brought to the town by the former Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID). It created a Spanish Las Ramblas market feel along the tree-lined Lumley Road and saw hundreds of people browsing the stalls and popping into nearby shops and cafes on its first day.

At the time there were some complaints, including the fact stalls did not face the pavements, taking customers away from the shops.

However, Chris Reynolds, owner of Artisan Coffee Design, organised live music in the street with tables and chairs outside al fresco style and said staff had been run off there feet.

With the BID, gone, it s uncertain who is behind bringing it back this time. East Lindsey District Council have been promoting it on social media but have stated categorically they are not responsible for organising it.

The authority is most probably trying to deter phone calls as some businesses are saying they are upset to see the market disrupt traffic on Lumley Road on what should be one of the busiest weeks of the summer season.

Coun Mark Dannatt, who owns the Seaview Pub, commented on social media: “OK – which clowns decided to shut off Lumley Road in the six weeks holiday?

"’Let’s bring a continental market to take trade from rate paying businesses and disrupt the bus service up the coast and close down the taxi ranks!’

“If you are responsible then look at bringing extra footfall in November!”

Barry Robinson, who has the cafe Lite Bites around the corner on Roman Bank, commented: “It’s just tough on us businesses selling food and drink when this market comes.”