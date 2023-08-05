Skegness Summer Continental Market continues to divide opinion in the town – with many customers enjoying the variety and some businesses blaming it for takings being 50 per cent down at what should be peak trading for them.

The four-day market by RR Events opened on Thursday and features foods and crafts from around the world – including the UK.

One end of Lumley Road from the Hildreds Centre up to the Clock Tower has been closed to accomodate 30 stalls.

Last year’s event was one of the last ones brought to the town by the former Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID). It created a Spanish Las Ramblas market feel along the tree-lined Lumley Road and saw hundreds of people browsing the stalls and popping into nearby shops and cafes on its first day.

At the time there were some complaints from businesses, including the fact stalls did not face the pavements, taking customers away from the shops.

This time there are two rows of stalls, back to back, facing the pavements – but businesses are still not happy.

Lincolnshire World went along on Friday to see what the concerns were and some traders, who preferred to remain anonymous, said their takings were 50 per cent down because some of the stalls were selling exactly the same products as them.

Billy Stone has a kiosk outside Bar 128 selling vapes and toys and he said the layout was not helping local traders.

"It takes away custom with the pitch being on the road,” he explained. “People are walking in the road and not on the path so we haven’t taken as much as we normally would have.”

"Since when was fudge continental,” another asked.

However, mum and daughter-in-law Tracy and Laura Faratro, from Skegness were loving it. “We came on the first day too and have come back to do more shopping,” said Tracy. “We still support the local businesses but there are things here we can’t get from out local shops.”

Laura added: “We look forward to the market coming every year.”

RR Events approached ELDC for permission to come back to the town and said they were pleased with the response so far.

Lee McDonnell, event manager, said it was unusual to have so much opposition from businesses.

"I’d say 98% of businesses in towns where we go tell us their takings are up because of the market,” he said. “This year we have triend to address last year’s complaints about the backs of stalls facing the shops and taking customers off the paths and the response from customers has been good.

"There are a variety of products from all over Europe – the fudge stall supports all of our events.”

One solution that could make everyone happy is to hold the market outside the summer holidays.

Coun Mark Dannatt, who owns the Seaview Pub, commented on social media: “OK – which clowns decided to shut off Lumley Road in the six weeks holiday?

"’Let’s bring a continental market to take trade from rate paying businesses and disrupt the bus service up the coast and close down the taxi ranks!’

“If you are responsible then look at bringing extra footfall in November!”

The market is open today (Saturday) 10am to 6pm and 10am to 5pm Sunday.

1 . Skegness Continental Market Customers browing the continental market stalls in Lumley Road, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Continental Market Shoppers were keen to explore the variety of items on sale. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Continental Market The Clock Tower end of Lumley Road has been closed for the market. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Skegness Continental Market Further down Lumley Road away from the market the shops seemed unusually quiet for this time of year. Photo: Barry Robinson

