Skegness is to host its first Pride festival this autumn which is hoped to become an annual event.

Skegness is to host its first Pride event this September.

Ambitious proposals for East Coast Pride: One Love by the Seaside – a celebration of diversity and inclusivity – were announced today (Monday)

The free family event aimed at ‘shaping a world that celebrates every rainbow colour’ is hoped to extend the holiday season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say the event will feature a day filled with an exciting live main stage, showcasing acts from the coast and around the UK, including community groups from across Lincolnshire.

Other exciting activities will also take across various zones around the resort, with a beautiful coastal backdrop.

Organisers say East Coast Pride is more than just another event on the coast – they aim to empower, showcase and bring together the LGBTQIA+ and broader community of Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas.

It is hoped it will become an ‘annual celebration of love and community plans to offer a safe and inclusive space for community engagement, not

just on the day but throughout the year’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Dickinson (He/Him), Volunteer Event and Pride Producer, said: “The event, which we plan to run annually, has the goal of empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Lincolnshire and surrounding East Coast areas by fostering an inclusive environment that champions equality and facilitates continuous education and awareness about the unique challenges that the community faces.

“I have been blown away by the community's engagement in our planning stages.

"It has been humbling to receive such amazing support from businesses, sponsors, community leaders and elected officials, and it’s amazing to see how much support East Coast Pride has, even though it’s in the early stages of planning.

“This showcases how needed an event like East Coast Pride is for the coast.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Coast Pride is set to take place on Saturday, September 7. The event’s volunteer team would like to hear from those who wish to be involved with the event or from businesses or groups who want to support or be involved.