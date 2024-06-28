The Reggae and Ska Festival returns for a second year to The Royal Hotel with three days of live music from today (Friday) until Sunday.
Headliners include Strictly UB40, Skapones, Sole Bouncers, Carisoul Vibes and One Step Behind.
Last year local businessman Taj Bola, who owns The Royal and the Hive Complex, invested £50,000 to save the event, which had previously been organised in town by Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID) before its demise.
Mr Bola said the festival was too important to the hotels and businesses to be lost and was blessed with a heatwave and a crowd of hundreds.
The return of the Reggae and Ska Festival follows a successful Skegness Beach Fest earlier in the month, which went ahead in spite of changeable weather and was also supported by the Hive.
This weekend Reggae & Ska music will be presented across two outdoor stages.
Details include:
MainStage - Jam packed with live Reggae & Ska artists
Carnival Stage - All New for 2024! Hosted by Shaker Sounds and an array of DJs
Food and Trade Village - Mouth watering Caribbean and world cuisines in an extended new location
Afterparty - The vibe isn't over when the festival stages close! Join us over The Hive - SkegVegas for even more live music! Friday & Saturday night from 10pm until 4am - Free entry with your festival wristbands
Online Tickets: £5 per day or £10 all weekend
Tickets & Event Info www.ReggaeSkeggy.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.