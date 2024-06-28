The Reggae and Ska Festival returns for a second year to The Royal Hotel with three days of live music from today (Friday) until Sunday.

Headliners include Strictly UB40, Skapones, Sole Bouncers, Carisoul Vibes and One Step Behind.

Last year local businessman Taj Bola, who owns The Royal and the Hive Complex, invested £50,000 to save the event, which had previously been organised in town by Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID) before its demise.

Mr Bola said the festival was too important to the hotels and businesses to be lost and was blessed with a heatwave and a crowd of hundreds.

The return of the Reggae and Ska Festival follows a successful Skegness Beach Fest earlier in the month, which went ahead in spite of changeable weather and was also supported by the Hive.

This weekend Reggae & Ska music will be presented across two outdoor stages.

Details include:

MainStage - Jam packed with live Reggae & Ska artists

Carnival Stage - All New for 2024! Hosted by Shaker Sounds and an array of DJs

Food and Trade Village - Mouth watering Caribbean and world cuisines in an extended new location

Afterparty - The vibe isn't over when the festival stages close! Join us over The Hive - SkegVegas for even more live music! Friday & Saturday night from 10pm until 4am - Free entry with your festival wristbands

Online Tickets: £5 per day or £10 all weekend

Tickets & Event Info www.ReggaeSkeggy.co.uk

1 . reggae 2.jpg The Reggae and Ska Festival returns to The Royal Hotel this weekend.Photo: Lincolnshire World

2 . Skegness Beach Fest Skegness Beach Fest rocked the resort as the sun finally came out.Photo: Skegness Beach Fest

3 . Skegness Beach Fest One of the characters whp dropped in at Beach Fest.Photo: Beach Fest

4 . Skegness Beach Fest Cheers - one of the bars serving Beach Fest spectators.Photo: Beach Fest