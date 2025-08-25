Skegness Town Council bid to take back control of foreshore

Coun Steve Kirk has proposed a motion for Skegness Town Council to take back assets from East Lindsey District Council (ELDC).

Skegness Town Council is on a mission to take back control of the foreshore over concerns regarding future distribution of wealth generated along the coast in the next local government re-organistaion.

The action follows a motion proposed at last week’s full council meeting, in which Coun Steve Kirk took the first steps to avoid a “repeat of the re-organistaion of 1974” that saw Skegness lose control of its foreshore assets to East Lindsey District Council.

Skegness's visitor economy is estimated to be worth over £824 million, with the town attracting over four million visitors annually, making it the fourth busiest resort in England.

However, it is widely felt by town councillors that the resort has missed out on the investment it might have seen since the 1974 government re-organisation.

This resulted in the formation of the town council’s controlling Skegness Urban District Society (now Reform) group, whose main aim was to take back the assets transferred to ELDC during re-organisation.

In recent years there have been small gains, including Tower Gardens and the car park off Scarbrough Avenue but the majority of foreshore assets that have not been sold off remain with ELDC.

With just two years before the next major government reorganisation, concerns are growing Skegness will become merely a cash cow for a wider area of the county – and a motion aimed at preventing this was supported at last week’s full council meeting..

In the re-organisation it is proposed a Southern Lincolnshire Unitary Council be formed covering North Kesteven District Council, South Kesteven District Council, Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council.

Coun Steve Council proposed that “this Council writes, with immediate effect, to East Lindsey District Council, asking them to asset transfer to us the entire foreshore, including all assets and liabilities, at nil cost.

“Upon taking ownership of the Foreshore, Skegness Town Council will lease it back to ELDC on a lease attracting an annual rent of £1.

“Within the lease, there will be a clause stating that if ELDC ceases to exist as a sovereign council, as part of any local government review, local government restructuring, or at its own discretion, all assets will revert to the sole ownership of this Council.”

After the meeting, Coun Kirk said: “We don’t want to see money generated from Skegness building a by-pass around Grantham.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the town to take back control of all that is important to our residents.

"I’d love it to bring back local pride in the town.”

East Lindsey District Council were unable to provide a comment beforfe the time of going to press.