Skegness Town Council faces extra challenges in setting precept

Tower Gardens Pavilion, Skegness.

Councillors are due to meet on Wednesday night to consider two options being put forward as their part of residents' overall Council Tax Bill.

Since the final draft budget was proposed, pressures on the Christmas illumination budget have been identified due to the need to replace infrastructure. This represents an additional £6,000 not accounted for in the budget.

Another concern is the level of inflation. The CPI rate has risen much faster than expected to 5.1% in November and is expected to rise further in 2022. RPI which excludes housing and therefore may be closer to what

the Council will experience, has risen to 7.1% in November and also looks set to climb further in 2022.

An additional concern is DEFRA's proposals changes to the cemetery regulations, which could see the council-run St Mary's Cemetery close and a loss of revenue. It is estimated that the impact could be £11,000 in 2022/23 and £23,500 the following year.

Town clerk Steve Larner said the final amount to be paid for a Band D ratepayer will depend on the precept the Council sets at the meeting after listening to the recommendations of the Management Committee and also assessing the risks.

The meeting at the Tower Gardens Pavilion begins at 7.15pm. There will be no public meeting at 7pm due to the new Covid-19 guidelines.

Skegness Town Council is suggesting that members of the public do not attend. Any who do must wear