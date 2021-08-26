Skegness Town Council responds to calls to fly the Union Flag

Tower Gardens Pavilion - the new home of Skegness Town Council.

The public had asked if the council would be flying the flag half mast, but they were unable to do so because they didn't have a flag pole at their new headquarters in Tower Gardens.

There are 16 special occasions - including the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen - when the Union Flag is often seen flying.

However, following a change in the law, it can now be flown 24 hours a day if is illuminated.

Town Clerk, Steve Larner, had outlined issues connected to installing a flag pole to councillors, including the location, source of funding, maintenance and ongoing revenue costs.

However, it was proposed and agreed that:-

a) that the flag be flown at all times with an environmentally

friendly illumination.

b) the initial purchase price of £1008 should come from general reserves.

c) future budgets be adjusted to cover the ongoing costs including servicing and flag replacement.