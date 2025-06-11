Skegness Town Council to debate plans to place sleeping pods for homeless in seafront car park

ELDC wants to place sleeping pods for the homeless in the Princess Parade Car Park.

A senior town councillor is gathering support to oppose proposals regarding where in Skegness to place emergency sleeping pods for the homeless.

As reported, East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) announced plans in January for four pods to ‘enhance local housing facilities’ – however at the time the exact site was still being negotiated.

Now ELDC has submitted a plan to position the pods on Princes Parade Car Park in Princes Parade and is looking for approval at a special meeting of Skegness Town Council, which has been called for tonight (Wednesday, June 11).

An initial report to the Executive Board revealed that during 2023/24, a total of 167 people were verified as sleeping rough within the

district. The number continues to increase with 152 people sleeping rough verified in the first nine months of the financial year.

The council decided to introduce pods while defending the support it offers rough sleepers after a man was found dead in Drummond Road over the Christmas holidays. The authority said the man had refused help.

The cost of the four ‘Amazing Grace’ style pods is estimated to be £70k, with a £10k revenue budget set aside to be used as a contingency fund, both funded from reserves.

Each sleeping pod provides a bed, chemical toilet, and charging facilities. They are designed to help people who have been sleeping on the streets and have complex needs, making hostel-style accommodation unsuitable.

In the planning statement supporting the site application, ELDC said: "The aim is to provide a safe space for single homeless households who would otherwise have nowhere to go,” the statement reads.

Coun Danny Brookes, who leads the Reform councillors on the Town Council, said a number of councillors are backing his opinion that the Princes Parade Car Park in Princes Parade is the wrong place for the pods.

"Princess Parade is completely the wrong place for pods for the homeless,” said Coun Brookes. “These are vulnerable people and ELDC are wanting to put them in a car park.

"If this was any other planning application it would be refused because of the risk of flooding.

"ELDC has told me the guidance doesn’t include car parks and the homeless could be evacuated.

"Originally North Parade and South Parade car parks being considered but placing the pods with a sea view is just wrong.

"Other options should be explored – maybe Witham Lodge, the Salvation Army facility for homeless people – could accomodate the pods in their grounds. Then the people using them could access the support they need.

"I cannot support the use of valuable car park spaces – especially in the summer.”

Tonight’s Skegness Town Council meeting takes place at the Tower Gardens Pavilion at 7pm.