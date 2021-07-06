Skegness Town Council to meet face-to-face for first time since pandemic

Skegness Town Council are to meet for the first time in Tower Gardens Pavilion.

However, on this occasion members of the public and other contributors will not be invited to the Tower Gardens Pavilion.

Kate Ford, deputy town clerk, explained: "Due to this being the first face to face meeting since the pandemic we are trying to keep the numbers to a minimum so are not inviting representatives from the Church and Police on this occasion.

"Due to Covid Regulations and the Council’s assessment of risks, access to the hall to observe the meeting, will be restricted to comply with the Covid risk assessment for the hall.

"There will be no public speaking at this meeting.

"At the end of the meeting, everyone must leave promptly through the designated exit to the side of the building and into Tower Gardens."

This will also be the first face-to-face meeting for the new Mayor of Skegness, Coun Trevor Burnham

Included on Wednesday's agenda is approval of the neighbourhood development plan, urgent consideration of changes to enable Cafe Dansant to operate efficiently and a motion to put a flagpole on the building to fly the union flag. following being unable to do so after the death of Prince Philip.

Coun Billy Brookes is also putting forward a motion to find the true cost of grass cutting in the town.

Councillors will also discuss what action to take regarding trespassers in Tower Gardens.