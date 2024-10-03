Skegness Town Council vacancy to be filled by co-option
The vacancy for the Skegness and Winthorpe ward of St Clements, has arisen following the death of former Skegness Mayor Coun Sid Dennis.
A by-election is also being held to fill his Croft Ward seat on East Lindsey District Council (ELDC).
However, since no valid request for an election has been submitted to the ELDC Returning Officer, this vacancy on Skegness Town Council may be filled by co-option.
Those interested in standing for council should be 18 years or older and legally qualified to hold such office.
To apply the person must also satisfy at least one of the following.
• They are registered as a local government elector for the parish;
• They have during the whole of the preceding twelve months occupied as owner or
tenant, any land or premises in the parish;
• Their principal or only place of work during the preceding twelve months has been
in the parish;
• They have during the whole of the preceding12 months resided in the parish or
within three miles (4.8 km) of it,
Ut should be boted that no councillor allowance is paid to co-opted members.
Closing date for applications is Wednesday, October 30
Town Clerk verification will take place on Wednesday, November 6, with the council meeting to assess candidates taking place on Wednesday, November 13.
For more details and the application form, visit https://www.skegness.gov.uk/council/councillor-vacancies/
