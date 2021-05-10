Skegness Town Council's newest member is 'looking forward to the challenge ahead'

Coun Julie Sadler - newest member of Skegness Town Council.

Conservative Julie Sadler stood in the Woodlands ward of the Parish By-election for the seat which became vacant when Coun Bob Walker moved up north.

Her unsuccessful opponents were Gary Owen Ellis (Labour Party) and Declan Hawkins (Skegness Urban District Society).

It was second time lucky for Coun Sadler, who last stood for election two years ago.

Since then she has been gaining experience as Branch Treasurer for the Skegness Conservative Party and Association Executive Council Representative for the Boston and Skegness Conservatives.

"May I take this opportunity to thank everyone that voted for me and indeed thank those too that didn't, yet did turn out to vote," she said.

"I'm looking forward to my challenge ahead. My pledge to the residents of Skegness is I will work hard and tirelessly on your behalf and be a strong voice for you.

"I also have a listening ear for my community and beyond if need be.."

Born in Lincoln in 1960, Coun Sadler moved to Skegness in 1974 with her parents who were publicans.

She finished her last two years of education at the former Morris Secondary School in Skegness.

Her first job was as a seaside photographer for her uncle's business, Walfreds Photography. Her passion for photography has remained and she is often seen around town with her camera.

After getting seasonal work in the men's department of the former Lumley Road Marks and Spencer store, she got a job in the old Hildreds Centre in a wool and baby wear shop called K & M Johnson. There she leaned her special craft of knitting and still creates specialised bespoke babywear.

After a time in the GNCS food department in Lumley Road, she began a career in Lincoln for AW Curtis and Sons Ltd.

"I started of as dairy cream cake girl and worked in Chattertons in Sincil Street," she recalled. "I quickly got promoted and was taught all aspects of pork and bacon production and sales.

"I'm quite nifty with a boning knife and I'm a skilled Lincolnshire Chine handcarver.

"It was a wonderful career in retail food - one minute cutting a side of pork the next taking an order for a highly ornate wedding cake.

"I stayed at Curtis and, along with the bakery side of the business, I ran their 20 retail pork butchers and bakery shops and coffee shops in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

"I stayed until 1997 and left when I found out I was pregnant with my son, who is now 23 years old."

On moving back to Skegness in 2014 with her family, she became a Skegness Ambassador, welcoming tourists to the resort with the Jolly Fisherman and supporting locals.