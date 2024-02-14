Artist's impression of the proposed Travelodge and Starbucks development on Skegness seafront.

Burney Group submitted a planning application to East Lindsey District Council for the 80-bed hotel at the site of the former crazy golf course on South Parade in May 2022.

The planning application was granted in June last year but there has since been no confirmation of a starting date for the development.

Concerns the deal had fallen through arose when East Lindsey District Council relisted the sight on Proplist, inviting ‘expressions of interest from suitably experienced developers or hotel operators who are capable of delivering an 80-bedroom foreshore hotel and drive-thru unit on Skegness Foreshore by October 2025.”

The listing said the site ‘occupies a prime location on the Skegness Foreshore within the heart of the town’s tourist offering’.

It also described Skegness as the largest resort on the Lincolnshire East Coast and ‘one of the best known and fourth most visited coastal resort in the UK’, stating 2.20 million visitors each year, generating £700 million for the local economy.

Lincolnshire World asked East Lindsey District Council why they had relisted the site and had Travelodge pulled out.

A spokesperson told us there had been ‘no pull out or change to the plans as most recently discussed’.

"The listing was just a now concluded process for due diligence purposes to ensure that there was no new further interest in the opportunity that should be taken into consideration,” the spokesperson said.