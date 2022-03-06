Skegness U3A opens doors to tackle impact of pandemic on older residents

Skegness U3A is holding an open meeting to invite new members and promote their activities.

The U3A (Skegness University of Third Age) is holding an open day later this month to welcome new members and promote their varied activities.

Michael Clark, of the U3A, said: "Hopefully we are now seeing some light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel with the Covid Virus.

"A lot of discussion has centred around the impact this disease has had on our young people.

"However, it must not be forgotten that the older generation has also suffered with this disease causing immense loneliness and disruption of the interests that this generation needs to maintain a good state of mental health and companionship

"To this end Skegness U3A is holding an open day to demonstrate that there is a full and rewarding social life to be had with the various interest groups that we offer, providing recreational and educational activities."

Activities include walking, languages, book lovers, knitting and crochet, days out, curling, card craft, local history and music.

There is also a a Solitaire group catering for single members and a luncheon group is on the starting blocks.

The open day takes place on Wednesday, March 16, at the Storehouse on North Parade, Skegness.

All are welcome at this event, which will be a very sociable coffee morning with group leaders and members offering advice on their activities.