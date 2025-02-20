Skegness ward benefits from a calming new look thanks to local artist

Beach scene painting at Gloucester Ward.

A ward at Skegness Hospital has been given a makeover by a local artist known as the ‘Painting Lady’, creating a calming atmosphere for patients and their families.

The transformation in Gloucester Ward includes hand-painted wall art, which features nature scenes such as a beautiful beach and enchanting forests on the ward corridors and communal areas.

Additionally, a snug room has created a cosy room with a faux fireplace and a TV for patients and their families to enjoy.

The ward has held many fundraising activities to fund this project, including bake sales and a Halloween party.

All the money raised from these fundraising activities has been donated to Lincolnshire NHS Charity and has been put towards the ward refurbishment.

Lincolnshire NHS Charity is an independent charity that supports innovative projects to enhance services and facilities that would not be funded by the NHS.

Collette Perry, Clinical Team Lead said: “This has completely transformed the ward and the response we have received from our patients and their families has been amazing.

"Not only is it nice to look at, but it also provides a calmer atmosphere and reduces anxiety for our patients and their loved ones.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our fundraising events and has donated, this wouldn’t have been possible without your support.”