Skegness weathers storm for lights switch-on and festivities at Hildreds Centre

Despite “the weather chucking just about everything it had at us”, the show went on with laughter, music and dancing – and even a visit from the big man, Santa Claus, himself.
The Neverland Theatre elves also joined in the fun, with members of the Gary Starr Creative cast and crew there to promote this year’s panto, Pinocchio.
A spokeperson for the Hildreds said: “They were fantastic. The Elves literally never stopped entertaining our visitors all day.”
Skegness Silver Band provided festive music and Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley switched on the Skegness town lights and Christmas tree.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.