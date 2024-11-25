Skegness weathers storm for lights switch-on and festivities at Hildreds Centre

Storm Bert couldn’t stop the fun at the Hildreds in Skegness when the town’s Christmas tree and lights were switched on outside and shoppers got their first glimpse of the centre’s festive displays.

Despite “the weather chucking just about everything it had at us”, the show went on with laughter, music and dancing – and even a visit from the big man, Santa Claus, himself.

The Neverland Theatre elves also joined in the fun, with members of the Gary Starr Creative cast and crew there to promote this year’s panto, Pinocchio.

A spokeperson for the Hildreds said: “They were fantastic. The Elves literally never stopped entertaining our visitors all day.”

Skegness Silver Band provided festive music and Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley switched on the Skegness town lights and Christmas tree.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley with the Neverland elves and Santa at the Hildreds Centre.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley with the Neverland elves and Santa at the Hildreds Centre.

Santa meets children at the Hildreds Centre switch-on in Skegness.

Santa meets children at the Hildreds Centre switch-on in Skegness.

Smile please for a pic with Santa.

Smile please for a pic with Santa.

Have you been naughty or nice? Santa met children at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness for free.

Have you been naughty or nice? Santa met children at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness for free.

