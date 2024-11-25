Skegness weathers storm for lights switch-on and festivities at Hildreds Centre

Despite “the weather chucking just about everything it had at us”, the show went on with laughter, music and dancing – and even a visit from the big man, Santa Claus, himself.

The Neverland Theatre elves also joined in the fun, with members of the Gary Starr Creative cast and crew there to promote this year’s panto, Pinocchio.

A spokeperson for the Hildreds said: “They were fantastic. The Elves literally never stopped entertaining our visitors all day.”

Skegness Silver Band provided festive music and Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley switched on the Skegness town lights and Christmas tree.

1 . Skegness lights switch-on Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley with the Neverland elves and Santa at the Hildreds Centre. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness lights switch-on Santa meets children at the Hildreds Centre switch-on in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness lights switch-on Smile please for a pic with Santa. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Skegness lights switch-on Have you been naughty or nice? Santa met children at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness for free. Photo: Barry Robinson