A Skegness pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the YearAwards 2022.

The Red Lion in Lumley Road has been awarded a gold rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Red Lion, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Abbey Gibb.

Abbey said: ”We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: ”The toilets at The Red Lion have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"”The pub deserves its gold award.”

Earlier this year plans were submitted to ELDC to make the pub ‘a beacon for the town’ and hark back to days when it was the Lion hotel.

The Red Lion is applying for change of use, conversion of and alterations to the existing bookmakers next door to provide an extension.