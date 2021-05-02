Skegness woman launches appeal to help 50 girls in period poverty in Kenya

An appeal has been launched for £750 for the Sharon Miller Memorial Foundation to help girls in period poverty.

Rebekah Pugh is raising £750 for the Sharon Miller Memorial Foundation, which was formed in the name of a former Burgh Baptist Church member.

"Every girl deserves access to sanitary protection," explained Rebekah, from Skegness. "As a mother of girls it breaks my heart to think of girls who have to use dirty rags when on their period.

"There's a great charity whose members are out there rolling up their sleeves to help girls with period poverty in Kubula Kenya

"I'm raising money for the women of worth appeal for the Sharon Miller Memorial Foundation.

"The aim is to raise enough money to provide 50 girls in Kubula Kenya with reusable sanitary products sourced from the Kujuwa initiative, which is amazing.

"Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a little or a lot. Anything helps."

Visits to Kenya still take place by members of local Baptist churches.