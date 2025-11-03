However, this final big fundraiser for Gracie-Mae Rengger marked a double celebration. Not only did the charity event raise “lots of money* – last year’s collected a whopping £5,451 – but Gracie-Mae’s parents, Jessica and Jordon, shared the news they are expecting an exciting addition to their family later this month.

This was the fifth and final big annual event held at Skegness Raceway to raise funds for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) – a charity that offered vital support to Jessica and Jordon while Gracie-Mae was in hospital at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

It featured a caravan destruction derby as well as a special race in Gracie-Mae’s memory – and a massive fireworks display.

“We will never stop fundraising for our beautiful baby who’s touched so many people’s hearts and lives but this has been our last big event – and what an amazing one it was,” said Jessica

"It was probably one of the busiest events we have done.

"It's the people that make this event and there was a brilliant turnout – I nearly sold out of cakes on the charity stall even before it started.

"The stadium was full and it was really emotional to stand on top of track and look around and see everyone having lots of fun.

"It fills your heart with lots of love. We will be forvever grateful.

“I'm in the middle of writing so many ‘thank you’ messgages, including to Skegness Stadium and the local businesses who supported us with raffle prizes, and the mascots who came along did the meet and greets, handing out sweets.

“Although this was our final big event, Gracie-Mae’s race will still go ahead and we will be back to hand out our trophy.

"But after a hectic year, we can just enjoy it now.”

1 . Skegness Raceway Ready to race - the Gracie-Mae car. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Raceway The cakes had almost sold out even befire the start of the event at the Gracie-Mae fundraiser stall. Sorry Mr Mayor! Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Raceway Skegness Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes ready to start a race in memory of Gracie-Mae. Photo: Barry Robinson