Sleaford 10-year-old in final of Junior Miss British Isles model contest

Junior Miss Lincolnshire Grace Johnson of Sleaford is in the national finals. EMN-210823-170749001

Grace Johnson says she is proud and honoured to be representing the county as Junior Miss Lincolnshire 2021.

The contest will be held on Saturday, September 4, at The Final Furlong Marquee at Chester Racecourse.

Dad Bradley Johnson said: “As parents, we are excited for her but also a little nervous as this is her first big event since deciding she wants to try acting/modelling.

“We are obviously proud that she is representing as Junior Miss Lincolnshire 2021 and we hope this will help her in her future aspirations.”

The judges look through the huge number of entries that the competition attracts every year and Grace will be one of 40 finalists from across the country at the ceremony.

She will take part in a catwalk show in front of the judges and audience with the winner announced on the day.

Previous winners have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.

Grace’s hobbies include Kuk Sool Won, a Korean martial art in which she is a black belt, gymnastics and horse riding. She would like to be a lawyer when she is older.

There are fantastic rewards for the winner including a £1000 cash prize, as well as the Junior Miss British Isles crown and she gets to keep the studded winner’s sash.

She will also get a portfolio of four fabulous shoots throughout the year, official Junior Miss British Isles gifts and merchandise, official appearance wear and specially selected fashion wear.