Sleaford air cadet takes top three spot in national talent contest

Singer Sgt Lauren Griffen-Edmondson, of 2160 Sleaford Squadron.

Sgt Lauren Griffen-Edmondson, 17, of 2160 Sleaford Squadron, finished third in the final of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets contest, after impressing with her rendition of With You from Ghost: the Musical.

The event – staged virtually – was being held for the first time.

Lauren said she signed up to take part based on how much she enjoys performing at concerts at school and with the cadets and to boost her confidence.

To reach the final, she first had to battle her way through the heats and then be selected as the judge’s choice in the Central and East Region semi-final.

It was touch-and-go as to whether she would make the final as she had just finished a shift volunteering at a covid-19 vaccination centre; a duty she and a number of her cadet colleagues from 2160 have been performing over many weekends.

Also rushing in from her stint as a vaccinator was Flt Lt Karen Turner, officer commanding for 2160; she said: “I was absolutely amazed at Lauren’s performance, she had chosen to sing one of the most difficult songs from the musical Ghost and her rendition was absolutely beautiful. I am so proud of her courage in entering this amazing competition.”

Lauren was awarded her third place following an audience vote.

She said: “I was quite taken aback when they read out my squadron number to tell us the top three – I never expected to place as the competition was so fierce and there was so much talent.” Lauren paid tribute to warrant officer Michael Webb for organising the event, saying she felt ‘honoured’ to have taken part.