Sleaford-area firefighter receives commemorative axe at end of 33-year career in service

Watch manger Gary Bellamy receives his commemorative axe from group manager Matt Perrin.

Watch manager Gary Bellamy, of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, was recently presented with a commemorative axe at the end of a 33-year career in the fire service – 13 in Essex and the last 20 at Billingborough Fire Station.

Axes are presented to firefighters on retirement after 20 years’ service.

Simon Fogwill, deputy divisional commander of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Gary is well-respected and experienced and his retirement will be a big loss to the service. In particular, it will be a big loss for Billingborough Fire Station and the local community.