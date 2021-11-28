Sleaford-area military wives choir holds first concert since Covid – raises almost £1,000 for Poppy Appeal

A scene from the performance at St Swithun's Church.

It took place at St Swithun’s Church, in Long Bennington, last Saturday evening, and was also the choir’s first performance under their new musical director, Pauline Daglish (right).

Formed in 2012, the choir is part of the Military Wives Choirs network.

An audience of about 180 were treated to a programme of 10 songs under the theme of Remembrance. These were interspersed by a number of readings under the same theme, which included the poem In Flanders Fields being read by Rowena Goodman, a village resident who is related to the its author, John McCrae.

A retiring collection raised £954 for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.