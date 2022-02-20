Sleaford-area Royal Air Force band to take part in Platinum Jubilee concert series

The Band of Royal Air Force College at Lincoln Cathedral.

The Band of the Royal Air Force College, of RAF College Cranwell, will give three performances as part of The Queen’s Jubilee Tour.

The series will feature 10 dates in all, with the other seven being split between the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment, both of RAF Northolt, in West London.

The musical celebration has been devised by the Royal Air Force Music Charitable Trust.

Malcolm Goodman, founder and honorary administrator of the charity, said: “Having previously served for 22 years in the Royal Air Force bands and travelled with The Queen on a state visit to Thailand in the 1990s, it is a real privilege to now be organising The Queen’s Jubilee Tour.

“As administrator of the charity, working with the support of two other trustees, all working on a voluntary basis, I am immensely proud that despite being the smallest Royal Air Force charity, we have the honour to be organising such a special musical tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Band of the Royal Air Force College will open the tour on April 22 in Doncaster, before playing Newark on September 17 and Lincoln Cathedral on November 24.

Other stops on the tour are: Crawley, Saffron Waldon, Weston Super Mare, and Ruislip.