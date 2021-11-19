Sleaford area singing group looking for members

Leasingham EMN-190501-004959001

Singers Re-choired meets at Leasingham Village Hall on Tuesday afternoons, from 1.30-3.30 pm.

The group has recently starting meeting again after a break due to the pandemic.

It describes itself as ‘friendly’ and ‘relaxed’ and promises to make new-starters feel welcome (there are no auditions).

Members sing a wide variety of songs, including numbers from musicals such as Les Miserables, Chicago, and Oliver!, popular recordings like Amazing Grace, Hallelujah and The Rose, and also tracks by such artists as Simon and Garfunkel, Queen and ABBA.