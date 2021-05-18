Sleaford-area theatre company launches fundraiser to tour latest production at festivals

Artwork for Three Way, the latest production from Split Infinitive.

Split Infinitive, of Navenby, has been given the chance to stage Three Way at The Camden Fringe in August and the Greater Manchester Fringe in September.

The 60-minute piece explores mental health issues, identity, and misconceptions about bisexual men (in society in general, but also within the LGBTQ+ community). It consists of three monologues exploring these themes from different viewpoints.

To help bring the show to audiences, the theatre company has launched a Kickstarter campaign.

A target of £3,000 has been set, which would cover the costs of paying its performers according to Equity guidelines – about 40 per cent of the overall budget.

Alexander Millington, the Ancaster-born co-creative director of Split Infinitive, said: “We are really excited about being a part of the re-opening of theatres after the past year of them all being closed.

“We are looking for people to help support our production by giving to our Kickstarter campaign so that we can see the production through to the end, through this tour and potential further.

“We would love to keep the tour going to more festivals and potential visit theatres in and around Lincolnshire that I grew up visiting.”

The show has been written by Alexander; it will be directed by his wife Helen, co-founder of Split Infinitive.

Alexander said: “Alongside teaching drama and performing arts, I am also currently undertaking research for a PhD in drama, focusing on intimacy on stage in contemporary British theatre and the safe practice of creating intimate acts on stage. It is through this research that I wrote Three Way and the production will also act as part of my thesis as I near the end of my research.”

To donate to the fundraiser and learn more about the show, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/splitinfinitive/three-way-2021-production