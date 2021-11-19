Sleaford-area WI lends its support to 147-mile knitting challenge for environment

This has involved a number of WI federations attempting to knit enough scarves to cover the Viking Link, which runs 147 miles from Oakham, in Rutland, to Barton upon Humber, in North Lincolnshire .

“As a sustainable challenge we were all asked to knit or crochet the distance using re-usable or ‘begged’ wools in the form of scarves which could then be passed on to charitable organisations in our area,” said Leasingham preseidents Maureen Corbett. “Leasingham WI managed scarves totalling 26.6 metres and we presented them to our local Salvation Army who were very grateful for our donation. We continue to do our bit to support local charitable organisations and the environment.”