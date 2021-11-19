Sleaford-area WI lends its support to 147-mile knitting challenge for environment

The group is among those to have taken part in the Knit the Viking Way challenge.
This has involved a number of WI federations attempting to knit enough scarves to cover the Viking Link, which runs 147 miles from Oakham, in Rutland, to Barton upon Humber, in North Lincolnshire.
Members took part in the challenge as part of the build-up to COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference recently held in Glasgow.
“As a sustainable challenge we were all asked to knit or crochet the distance using re-usable or ‘begged’ wools in the form of scarves which could then be passed on to charitable organisations in our area,” said Leasingham preseidents Maureen Corbett. “Leasingham WI managed scarves totalling 26.6 metres and we presented them to our local Salvation Army who were very grateful for our donation. We continue to do our bit to support local charitable organisations and the environment.”