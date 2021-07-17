Sleaford-based firm backs disabled driver Luke in journey to make history at Le Mans

Sponsoring Luke Pound, SHD Composites, of Sleaford.

SHD Composites has become a sponsor of Luke Pound, of Team BRIT.

The group supports people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport and aims to become the first all-disabled team to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans event.

SHD Composites supported Team BRIT back in 2019 and is now re-joining its band of sponsors by getting behind rookie driver Luke.

Helen Doughty, director of SHD Composites, said: “All the Team at SHD are excited to be backing Luke. The ethos and drive of those involved at Team BRIT is so inspiring and we are very proud to be able to support this.”

Luke, 32, from Abertillery, near Newport, had an accident on his motorbike in 2011 resulting in brachial plexus injury – the breaking of all five nerves into his left arm. This has left him with no movement in his left hand and very little movement in his left arm.

He said: “I’m incredibly grateful to all at SHD for their generous support. Without the confidence and belief of our sponsors, we simply couldn’t do what we’re doing.

“This is my first full year of racing and I’m gaining in confidence and experience with every round. I can’t wait to see what else I can achieve this year and will be proud to wear the SHD branding as we race on top UK tracks for the rest of the season.”

SHD Composites, which has its headquarters in Sleaford and manufacturing facilities in Slovenia and the USA, manufactures and develops advanced composite prepreg (pre-impregnanted) materials. It supplies on a global basis to many industry leading motorsport and high performance road car manufacturers.

Other applications for the materials are found in the sport and leisure, automotive, aerospace and marine industries.

For more on SHD Composites, visit https://shdcomposites.com/