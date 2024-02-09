Sleaford care home holds charity race night for RNLI
Holdingham Grange care home in Sleaford hosted another fantastic charity race night evening last week.
Lots of residents, families and staff joined in betting on the races (not with real cash!) and they raised a total of £1,800 for the RNLI Charity.
Sanjay Harindra, Head of Activities at the home on Whittle Road, said: “We all had a great evening and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and donated money for a worthy cause.”
The home has just been awarded a ‘Good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission following a recent inspection.