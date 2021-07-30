Sleaford care home launches competition for young people to decorate its ‘cosy cabin’

The 'cosy cabin' at Ashdene Care Home.

The building at Ashdene Care Home, in Eastgate, is used by residents for visits from loved ones.

Youngsters are being invited to draw or paint a picture for the space. Currently, the walls are blank.

The competition entries will be judged by residents and relatives across three age groups.

These are: two-five-years-old, six-10-years-old, and 11-years-old and onwards.

Entrants are asked to put their name and age at the bottom of their picture, plus a contact number on the back of the paper.

Those chose as winners will receive a certificate and a prize.