Sleaford care home launches competition for young people to decorate its ‘cosy cabin’

The building at Ashdene Care Home, in Eastgate, is used by residents for visits from loved ones.
Youngsters are being invited to draw or paint a picture for the space. Currently, the walls are blank.
The competition entries will be judged by residents and relatives across three age groups.
These are: two-five-years-old, six-10-years-old, and 11-years-old and onwards.
Entrants are asked to put their name and age at the bottom of their picture, plus a contact number on the back of the paper.
Those chose as winners will receive a certificate and a prize.
Entries can be posted to Ashdene Care Home, 89 Eastgate, Sleaford NG34 7EE, or delivered there by hand.