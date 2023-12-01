Life has turned full circle for a poorly Sleaford cat who was nursed back to health to scoop the honour of being the cover star of coveted charity wall calendar.

Timmy is now a calendar star.

The six-year-old sleek black cat from South Rauceby, Lincolnshire, looks a picture of health in his role fronting Cats Protection’s Cat Calendar 2024. But Timmy wasn’t always a pin-up, as volunteers at Cats Protection’s Sleaford Branch saw when his previous owners reluctantly signed him into the charity’s care.

“Timmy had a small patch of irritated skin which gave him the appearance of a chicken’s neck,” said volunteer fosterer Karen Sheldon. “Unfortunately, it took hold across the back of his neck and he needed high-dose steroids and surgery to remove the worst of it.

“Happily, cat skin is much baggier than ours so he’s recovered well and his meds were slowly also reduced until a daily dose was reached to prevent his skin breaking out again.”

After six months of nursing him back to health, Timmy was declared fit and that was all the encouragement care-giver Karen needed to sign his adoption papers.

“From the start I hadn’t been able to resist his charms and, when the time was right, I adopted him without a second thought,’ she said. “It meant he could stay where he felt settled and he’s had his paws under the table ever since.

“He’ll need medication for life but, apart from becoming a total monster when he has to take his pills, he’s adorable. He’s a real homeboy and likes lying upside down with all four feet in the air, especially after going crazy with catnip.”

Karen has been a Cats Protection foster carer for nearly 19 years, joined by her husband when he retired eight years ago, and she has been coordinator of the local branch for much of that time.

“My husband and I focus on providing a happy and healthy life for the cats in our care and taking an unwanted or unwell cat or kitten and matching them with a new home,’ she said. “On this occasion, that meant that Timmy found his home with us.”

Timmy’s obvious appeal is on display for all to see as the cover star of Cats Protection’s ever-popular calendar, which shares stories of some of the cats successfully adopted through the feline charity’s UK network of adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

Karen said: “We think it is hilarious that Timmy is the calendar star as he is very much the ‘look at me’ type and we are sure he likes the fame. He’s an extrovert who likes doing just as he wishes when he wishes. Like most cats, just more so.

“We are going to get a Timmy paw print and sell it with the calendar to raise funds at our Christmas fundraising event.”

Tom Ryan, Head of Retail and Trading at Cats Protection said: “The arrival of our wall calendar is always an exciting time for our shop teams. Buying a Cats Protection calendar is a way for our customers to connect with some of the cats we have helped and it always brings a smile to our faces.

“Our 2024 wall calendar is a year-round reminder of what we do to improve welfare for cats. When you buy a calendar, you not only have something to help brighten your day, but you are also enabling our teams across the UK to help even more cats and their owners.”