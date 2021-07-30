Sleaford firefighters’ car wash raises hundreds for charity on hottest day of the year

A scene from the day ...

Crew members staged the fundraiser at Sleaford Fire and Ambulance Station, in East Road, last Sunday, from 10am to 2pm.

The Met Office would go on to declare the day as the hottest of the year so far, with 32.2°C recorded at Heathrow.

The fundraiser brought in £514 for The Fire Fighters Charity, which offers a range of support to members of the UK fire community.

Crew members were helped on their way by a generous donation of ice cold Frostinos from the local branch of Costa.