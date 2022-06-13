Sleaford first aider mother and son duo gain prestigious awards

Award winners Jack and Nikki Dudley.

Sleaford resident Jack, has worked his way through a dozen subjects to reach the much-coveted Super Badger level.

One of the subjects he passed was first aid meaning that he now possesses knowledge of basic techniques which could one day mean that he is the difference between a life lost and a life saved.

His mother, Nikki Dudley, District Youth Lead for St John Ambulance in Lincolnshire, also received a second bar to the Service Medal of the Order of St John. Recognising 20 years of service with the organisation.

The mother and son received their awards at a prestigious ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Eagle, hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis.

Nikki said: “Our badger members demonstrate our values wonderfully, from teaching their parents what they’ve learnt when they get home from a meeting, to leading first aid sessions in their schools and local communities. Some of our members have even had to use their first aid skills in urgent situations where it has really mattered and made a difference. They are fantastic ambassadors for our organisation.

"I am so proud of Jack and all that he has achieved and it’s amazing to both receive prestigious awards at the same event.”