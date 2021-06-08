Sleaford Lionesses raise more than £1,000 for charity with final fundraiser before re-launch

Fundraisers Suzanne Creedon (left) and Sara Adams.

Suzanne Creedon – a founder member of the club 32 years ago – and Sara Adams completed a 14-mile MoonWalk for Walk the Walk, the largest grant-making breast cancer charity in the UK.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Suzanne and Sara were asked to cover the distance in their own area, which they did last month.

It will be the last time an event involves a Sleaford Lioness, as on July 1 the club will re-launch as Lioness Ladies Group.

This will operate independently of Lions Clubs International and comes as a result of the club being unable to run as women-only.

The aim of the new group, a spokesman for it said, is: ‘to provide service to the local community whilst enjoying the company of like-minded ladies’.

The first Lioness Ladies Group event will take place on Wednesday, July 7. This will be a dinner to celebrate 32 years of service to the local community and to officially launch the new group.

An additional date for the diary is the Lioness Ladies Group Charity Golf Day on June 10, 2022.