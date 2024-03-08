Adam Bailey's body was found at home in Tamer Road, Sleaford. Photo supplied

According to an update from Lincolnshire Police, the man has been arrested in connection with their investigation into the death of 49-year-old Sleaford man Adam Bailey, whose body was found by officers at his home in Tamer Road following reports of a concern for his safety at 2.15pm on February 16.

Last night the 34-year-old man from the Sleaford area was still in police custody after his arrest yesterday (Thursday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of enquiries had been undertaken since Mr Bailey’s unexplained death and investigating officers are still appealing for sightings of Mr Bailey in or around Sleaford, or at his flat or another property, between 12noon on February 11 and 2.15pm on February 16 in order to piece together his movements and who he may have been with prior to his death.

Mr Bailey’s next of kin have been informed.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from you no matter how small or insignificant you think the information might be, as everything helps us to build a picture of the days leading to his death.”

Mr Bailey was last seen wearing dark trousers and grey top, but may have also had a coat when outside.

Officers are keen to hear first-hand accounts as well as view footage from CCTV cameras and dashcams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers including forensic investigators, detectives, and uniformed patrol officers will be in the local area over the next few days while they carry out further enquiries.