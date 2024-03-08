Sleaford man arrested on suspicion of murder of Adam Bailey
According to an update from Lincolnshire Police, the man has been arrested in connection with their investigation into the death of 49-year-old Sleaford man Adam Bailey, whose body was found by officers at his home in Tamer Road following reports of a concern for his safety at 2.15pm on February 16.
Last night the 34-year-old man from the Sleaford area was still in police custody after his arrest yesterday (Thursday).
A number of enquiries had been undertaken since Mr Bailey’s unexplained death and investigating officers are still appealing for sightings of Mr Bailey in or around Sleaford, or at his flat or another property, between 12noon on February 11 and 2.15pm on February 16 in order to piece together his movements and who he may have been with prior to his death.
Mr Bailey’s next of kin have been informed.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from you no matter how small or insignificant you think the information might be, as everything helps us to build a picture of the days leading to his death.”
Mr Bailey was last seen wearing dark trousers and grey top, but may have also had a coat when outside.
Officers are keen to hear first-hand accounts as well as view footage from CCTV cameras and dashcams.
Officers including forensic investigators, detectives, and uniformed patrol officers will be in the local area over the next few days while they carry out further enquiries.
If you can help with the investigation, email [email protected] quoting incident 205 of February 16.