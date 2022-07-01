Sleaford man ascends Mt Snowdon dressed as a Stormtrooper

Corporal Rob Tupholme storms to the summit of Snowdon.

The Star Wars fan, who serves at RAF Cranwell, decided to take on the challenge after a colleague’s mum was diagnosed with cancer and received support from Macmillan.

Corporal Rob Tupholme donned a full replica Stormtrooper costume to climb Wales’ highest peak at 3,560ft.

He said: “My colleague and I were discussing his mum’s treatment and the help she had received from Macmillan Cancer Support. As I have previously fundraised for Macmillan I decided it was time to do another challenge – this time with a difference.

In training - Cpl Tupholme dressed as a Storm Trooper for his Macmillian charity climb.

"The hardest part of climbing Mt Snowdon was the lack of vision, the nature of the helmet restricts vision so you can’t see where you’re placing your feet, hence why we had a team of three completing the climb. This, of course, is nothing compared to what cancer sufferers go through, no more so than my mate’s mum who has recently undergone a double mastectomy.”

Sarah Adwick, Macmillan Fundraising Manager, said: “Rob and RAF Cranwell have done so much for Macmillan over the years, raising an incredible amount of money which has already made a huge difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer. Their support enables us to continue funding vital cancer support services across Lincolnshire.”