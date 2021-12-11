Sleaford man creates comprehensive online account of British history during lockdown

Author Tom Bliss.

Tom Bliss, 83, spent lockdown compiling Annals Britannica, which has now been published by Drive By Websites at www.blissworks.uk.

It is billed as a ‘comprehensive review and timeline of British history’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When the Covid lockdown started I had to find some interest I could pursue at home,” said Tom. “I had already published a small timeline of British history entitled From Stonehenge to Brexit (available from Amazon), for the benefit of people needing quick access to essential historical information about Britain and its people. I decided to attempt a more complete history of Britain based on the timeline, but accompanied by a review of the political, social and cultural situation for each period.”

Compiling the information took 21 months in all.

“As I neared completion of the task, I began to think about publication and realised it was not easy to publish a book in that form,” Tom said. “A new complete history of Britain would require pictures and would be an expensive product. At the beginning of summer 2021, I suddenly realised the project would work much better as a website. Most people have access to the internet and many, especially younger people, prefer to use it – finding it more accessible and cheaper than paying for an expensive book.”

Tom spent his working life farming and growing soft fruit and flower bulbs; however, he has always had a keen in interst in history.

He says for some time he has been concerned that knowledge of British history among the general public is often limited to a few key events. Annals Britannica – which assisted by an audio link for the visually impaired – aims to rectify this by running the British historical gamut and presenting the information in an accessible and concise format.

“I was fortunate that my appeal for professional help to create a website attracted Jack McLean, from nearby Pinchbeck, who quickly helped me create blissworks.uk, a website which I feel is easy to use and looks good. I am particularly happy that Jack provided the audio assistance offered to the visually impaired.