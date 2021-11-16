Sleaford model railway club set to host third exhibition

The Sleaford and District Model Railway Society charity modellers show back in 2019 at Ruskington Village Hall. L-R Eddie King - charity exhibition manager, Mark Bamford - club chairman. EMN-191118-095544001

This will take place at the Village Hall, in Park Field Road, Ruskington, this Sunday, (November 21) from 9.30am to 4pm.

The previous events have been ‘enormously successful’, says the club, with more than 300 people attending.

The exhibition will feature: home and visiting model railways; displays from modelers of aircraft, ships, cars, military vehicles, motor bikes and doll’s house miniatures; and experts on hand to demonstrate methods and techniques of their particular type of modelling.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

This year, the exhibition has been supported by sponsors: B&H Models, Digitrains of Lincoln, Mad About Trains and Sleaford Trailers.

Admission is priced at £4 for adults but free for accompanied under 16s.