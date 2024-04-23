Dr Caroline Johnson with her medal at the London Marathon finish line. Photo supplied

The MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham was running in aid of Bliss, a charity that does important work supporting parents of premature and poorly babies, helping them cope in a practical as well as emotional manner at a very busy and stressful time.

It had started as a light-hearted challenge among friends to get fitter. She was joined by old university friend, Gavin Pell, the Managing Director of Chandlers farm machinery, equipment and car dealership in Belton who has had direct experience of what support Bliss can provide for families.

Prior to the run she had said she simply hoped to complete the race in one piece while Gavin was hoping to post a record time ahead of his relatives who have also run the London Marathon in the past.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP with dame Kelly Holmes, who officially started the London Marathon.

Dr Johnson said: “I did it! Delighted to cross the finish line of the London Marathon on Sunday, all in aid of Bliss - a fantastic charity who do some very important work supporting the families of babies born premature or sick. Thank you to everyone who donated, those who sent messages of support and the great crowd who cheered on all the runners along the way!”