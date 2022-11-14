Sleaford remembers fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday parade
Sleaford and district stopped to pay its respects and remember fallen heroes from past wars on Armistice Day (Friday) and Remembrance Sunday.
With Covid restrictions lifted it was an opportunity for a full parade of veterans, service personnel and community youth organisations this year, heading along Southgate before assembling for a traditionally well-attended service in the Market Place around the war memorial.
Civic leaders and representatives laid wreaths at the memorial before groups marched off, saluting dignitaries including MP Dr Caroline Johnson and Group Captain Joanne Campbell, commanding officer at RAF Cranwell.
A short Armistice Service had been held on Friday at the memorial too.
Meanwhile, the Lioness Ladies group had wanted to put a display of poppies in the town for Remembrance and after much discussion and checking on the feasibility of this, they agreed to put a display along the railings outside the William Alvey School where there is already a brass plaque to the 72 former pupils who served in the Great War too.
Lioness Pam Kyte said: “The headteacher (Stephen Tapley) was delighted when we asked for permission for this and he has included it on their Facebook site.
"Hundreds of poppies were made and fixed to the netting.”
On Saturday November 5, Rauceby Women’s Institute held a special event called at Rauceby Church as a build up to Remembrance Sunday, entitled Rauceby Remembers.
The members displayed knitted poppies and a knitted soldier’s head.
There were displays of newspaper cuttings from both world wars and members have researched the names on both war memorials. The 1939 register for Rauceby was available to view and a Second World War Jeep owned by Rauceby resident William Elkington was positioned outside to add to the atmosphere.
Paula Ireland from the WI explained there was also the opportunity to add a name to their Family Heroes section. This was an opportunity to have the name of someone from your family who has died as a result of war, read out on Remembrance Sunday at Rauceby.
