Sleaford remembers fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday parade

Standards lowered for the Last Post in Sleaford non Sunday.

With Covid restrictions lifted it was an opportunity for a full parade of veterans, service personnel and community youth organisations this year, heading along Southgate before assembling for a traditionally well-attended service in the Market Place around the war memorial.

Civic leaders and representatives laid wreaths at the memorial before groups marched off, saluting dignitaries including MP Dr Caroline Johnson and Group Captain Joanne Campbell, commanding officer at RAF Cranwell.

A short Armistice Service had been held on Friday at the memorial too.

Sleaford Air Cadets parade into the Market Place.

Meanwhile, the Lioness Ladies group had wanted to put a display of poppies in the town for Remembrance and after much discussion and checking on the feasibility of this, they agreed to put a display along the railings outside the William Alvey School where there is already a brass plaque to the 72 former pupils who served in the Great War too.

Lioness Pam Kyte said: “The headteacher (Stephen Tapley) was delighted when we asked for permission for this and he has included it on their Facebook site.

"Hundreds of poppies were made and fixed to the netting.”

On Saturday November 5, Rauceby Women’s Institute held a special event called at Rauceby Church as a build up to Remembrance Sunday, entitled Rauceby Remembers.

Alan Robbin (left) and Rob Wells lead the veterans march past.

The members displayed knitted poppies and a knitted soldier’s head.

There were displays of newspaper cuttings from both world wars and members have researched the names on both war memorials. The 1939 register for Rauceby was available to view and a Second World War Jeep owned by Rauceby resident William Elkington was positioned outside to add to the atmosphere.

Paula Ireland from the WI explained there was also the opportunity to add a name to their Family Heroes section. This was an opportunity to have the name of someone from your family who has died as a result of war, read out on Remembrance Sunday at Rauceby.

The contingent from RAF Digby and RAF Cranwell in the Remembrance Sunday parade.

William and Fiona Elkington with their 1943 Ford GPW Jeep outside Rauceby Church.

Rauceby WI members Nicky Hole and Anne Price with their poppy display.

Rauceby WI members, from left - Sam Horton (secretary) and Sue Clark (president) with their knitted soldier's head in the Rauceby Remembers display.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson, among those laying wreaths on Sunday.

Shane Poffey, wearing his grandad John Poffey's medals, who served in the RAF, 1968-2004.

Townspeople line the route of the Remembrance Sunday parade through Sleaford.

The contingent from RAF Cranwell and RAF Digby.

Veterans march into Sleaford Market Place.

Youth organisations also represented among the standard bearers on Remembrance Sunday in Sleaford.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson and Group Captain Joanne Campbell of RAF Cranwell at Sunday's ceremony.

Taking the salute - from left - Flt Lt George Denson, Grp Capt Joanne Campbell and MP Dr Caroline Johnson.

RAF personnel march away from Market Place.

Wreaths laid at Sleaford war memorial.

Medals on show.

Sleaford Army Cadet Force parade through town for Remembrance Sunday.

Standard bearers - from left - Alan Robbins of the Royal British Legion and Rob Wells of the Royal Navy.

Youth organisations march past.

A Sleaford Concert band member played the Last Post.

Eddie Curtis of Rauceby looks at the history displays in Rauceby Church.

