Sleaford Rotary club donates gardening items to mental health unit

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven recently made the presentation to Ash Villa, in Greylees, which opened in March.
The money for the donation came from Rotary funds and local donations.
Ash Villa is a 15-bed ward, which provides support for women who are experiencing a severe, short-term episode of mental ill health and who cannot be safely supported by community-based services.
It is managed by the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and aims to reduce the number of patients having to travel outside of Lincolnshire for hospital care.