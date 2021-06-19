Sleaford Rotary club donates gardening items to mental health unit

Staff at Ash Villa with Keith Austen, of the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven.

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven recently made the presentation to Ash Villa, in Greylees, which opened in March.

The money for the donation came from Rotary funds and local donations.

Ash Villa is a 15-bed ward, which provides support for women who are experiencing a severe, short-term episode of mental ill health and who cannot be safely supported by community-based services.