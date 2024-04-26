Sleaford singer songwriter to perform song dedicated to Boston fishermen at remembrance event
Last year Jock penned a song entitled, The Plight of Boston Fishermen, which addresses the problems facing fishermen in Boston who are not allowed to fish due to a change in government rules managing cockle and mussel fisheries in The Wash.
The song was played live on Endeavour Radio in Boston and appreciated by local fishermen.
The National Fishing Remembrance Day remembers those men that have been lost at sea and will be held locally at Boston's Lost Fishermen's Memorial which was unveiled in 2019, located close on the green at the end of Lawrence Lane close to the footbridge over The Haven.
Jock will perform his song live and BFCH clan drummers will also be performing for the memorial service.
Jock said: “We feel very honoured to be invited to be part of the event and will go and give our best for the fishermen.”