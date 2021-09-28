Sleaford slimmer shed 5st 2lb and now runs own group after grandad’s comment spurred her into action

Lizzy Owen, before and after her weight loss.

Lizzy Owen joined Slimming World in November 2018, weighing 15st 7lbs.

She was spurred into action by a comment from a family member, her 94-year-old grandad who said ‘you need to get yourself to the gym – you are looking a bit fat’.

“At the time it felt awful but looking back, it was the best thing he has ever said to me,” she said. “It pushed me to take a look at my life and realise I had to make a change.”

Another before and after comparison.

Lizzy said she was ‘terrified’ about attending her first meeting, but found herself ‘welcomed with open arms’.

“Before I knew it, I was one of the family,” she said.

Lizzy would go on to lose 5st 2lb through Slimming World, helped by Food Optimising, the organisation’s approach to healthy eating.

“Like a lot of other people out there I had previously tried to lose weight by following a number of diets but they were never sustainable because I always felt restricted and I ended up having a really bad relationship with food,” she said. “I had resigned myself to being the size and weight I was for the rest of my life.

And another one.

“Then I found Slimming World and it was like a light bulb went on in my head. It isn’t a diet. Food Optimising is wonderful! It is so easy to follow and nothing is completely off limits.”

Through her weight loss, Lizzy found greater self-confidence; today, she runs her own Slimming World group.

She said: “They are a wonderful group of people and I count myself very lucky to be a part of their weight loss journey.”

The group meets in Heckington Village Hall on Mondays at 5.30pm. There is no need to book. Anyone interested in learning more is invited to visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call Lizzy on 07565 750637.